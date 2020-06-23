Collaborative project between University of Dundee and the V&A re-imagining past designs in new forms launches

A new collaborative creative project between the University of Dundee and the V&A has launched online.

Inspired by the design museum and its galleries, These Windows is a joint project involving illustration students from the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and creative writing master’s students from the university’s school of humanities.

The project, which will also be available in print later in the year, explores how past designs can be re-imagined and influence new pieces of creative work.

It will feature fragments of prose and poetry, as well as custom art work.

Hannah Whaley, project manager, said: “This online collection is part of a short-term publishing project which will also produce a limited-edition chapbook of writing and art created by University of Dundee students, inspired by V&A Dundee.

“The fragments of writing and sketches produced on the day have grown into exciting collaborations for the print and online collections.

“It’s fascinating to see how the museum galleries and exhibits have inspired the students to create new work where words and images amplify each other.”

The university students were invited to the V&A for a tour before they applied creative practices to explore real and imagined spaces.

© Supplied

Hannah added: “Our writers and artists selected objects which held the strongest connections for them and used the discussions and physical interactions as the starting point for their own creative thinking and exploration.

“Seeing first-hand how curiosity and research can underpin new writing and art demonstrates the value that exploring culture can have on creative practice, and in this instance specifically the wide-ranging history of design and its relevance to everyday life.

“These Windows provides a rare glimpse into the creativity involved in re-imagining past designs into new forms and affirms the inherent cultural value that treasured museum galleries offer to us all.”

The print collection, which was due to be published in June will be printed later this year by The Voyage Out Press as a chapbook called These Windows and will be launched at an event at the V&A and sold in the museum shop.

Students from Merton College Oxford also contributed pieces based on the V&A in London.