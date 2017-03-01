Coll Donaldson helped Dundee United’s Development team to a 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Monday, raising questions over his proposed move to Poland.

Donaldson returned from Eastern Europe last week after training with Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecz, a side in the Polish top flight.

He even turned out in a closed-doors game while across there in a bid to secure a deal.

However, despite further talks with the Poles since returning to Dundee, the move now looks unlikely to happen.

Nieciecz were looking to take the former QPR centre-back on loan with a view to reviewing things at the end of the season but that’s not something United were keen on.

Donaldson wasn’t the only first-teamer getting a run-out in the 3-0 victory in Peterhead.

He was joined by club captain Sean Dillon, full-back Jamie Robson, central midfielder Stewart Murdoch as well as recent substitute Ali Coote.

With the Tangerines facing a free weekend due to Ayr United still being involved in the Scottish Cup, it was a good chance to give some players much-needed game time.

And the strong line-up helped United to victory as they dominated at Balmoor.

Coote opened the scoring after 20 minutes as he rounded the goalkeeper.

Then shortly after the break Dom McMeekin doubled the lead and Logan Davie added a third late on with a low drive.