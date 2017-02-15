Out-of-favour defender Coll Donaldson is set to quit Dundee United for Polish football.

A report from Eastern Europe today has the 21-year-old on the verge of joining fairytale outfit Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza in a deal that could net the Tangerines £50,000.

Nieciecza are currently riding high in Poland’s top flight.

Donaldson has been training with them for the past two days.

The former Livingston kid was signed from QPR by Jackie McNamara during the 2015 pre-season and went on to make 22 appearances as the Tangerines were relegated.

This term he’s been picked on 18 occasions but has largely been back-up to the central defensive pair William Edjenguele and Mark Durnan.

Notably, when Edjenguele was suspended for last Saturday’s defeat at Falkirk, Lewis Toshney took over from him and Donaldson did not even make the bench.

Now it looks like the defender has played his last game for United and, with the transfer window in Poland still open, he can move there.

If he does, he will be joining the surprise packages of the Polish game.

From a village with a population of well under 1,000, they are the smallest club in any of the world’s major top leagues.

But backed by a construction company, they have spent big money in recent years and been in the Ekstraklasa for the past two seasons. They are sitting comfortably in the top half of the table.

Looking to strengthen their squad, they’ve also been linked with Mladen Bartulovic, a 30-year-old Croatian defender who was previously with Ukranians Dnipro.

The report suggests both players will be in Poland this week.