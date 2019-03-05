Coll Donaldson delighted with win against former club Dundee United

Inverness defender Coll Donaldson says Caley Thistle’s 2-1 win at Dundee United might “shut a few people up” as he enjoyed a return to his old club.

Donaldson had an unsuccessful two years with United before joining Caley in 2017, and the defender was keen to respond to the stick he received from the Tannadice crowd.

He said: “I definitely enjoyed that. It meant a lot.

“I have spoken previously about it – it wasn’t a good time for myself at Dundee United.

“But it’s about how you react.

“Coming to Tannadice and winning a Scottish Cup quarter-final might – but probably won’t – shut a few people up.

“They are entitled to their opinions. I’m a fan myself so I know what it’s like, not everyone can be a fans’ favourite and I certainly wasn’t there.

“It’s a fantastic result.”