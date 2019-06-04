Coll Donaldson believes ICT can challenge former club Dundee United and Dundee for title

Coll Donaldson thinks Inverness Caley Thistle can be among the Championship title contenders next season.

The Caley Jags improved from fifth to third this campaign and missed out on a play-off final spot to Donaldson’s former club Dundee United.

However, if they are to make that ambition a reality, their home form needs to be rectified, given they won only five league games at the Caledonian Stadium.

United missed out on promotion to St Mirren and they will be joined in the Championship by city neighbours Dundee, who finished bottom of the top flight to end their five-year stint in the Premiership.

Inverness head into their third season as a second-tier outfit and it would be the ideal scenario for Donaldson if it was their last.

He said: “There’s always the ambition to play at the highest level possible and, hopefully, that’s with Inverness after winning the title. That would be the ideal scenario.

“This season was quite strange in that we were closer to the bottom than the top. Partick will strengthen and you’ll have the two Dundee clubs in the league, so I think it’ll be even harder next year.

“Our home record against the two teams above us wasn’t great. If you look at County’s home form, that’s why they won the league. That’s something we need to work on. That’s the base of a league title campaign and we need to have that progression to finish first or second.”

Donaldson was named in the SPFL’s Championship Team of the Season for 2018-19, alongside his former colleague Liam Polworth who has left for Motherwell.

Another key asset lost by the Caley Jags is Joe Chalmers, who has joined Ross County.