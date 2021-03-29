Colin Marr: Family call for authorities to face criminal investigation

The family of a Lochgelly man who died from a single stab wound are calling for a criminal investigation into the handling of the case.

Colin Marr, 23, died at his home in Lochgelly on July 10, 2007, after being stabbed in the heart following an argument with his girlfriend.

The family say they were told it was an “open and shut suicide” but do not accept that Colin took his own life.

They claim police have tried to cover up for their failure to carry out a proper investigation.

Fatal accident inquiry was inconclusive

In the findings of an inconclusive fatal accident inquiry in 2011, Sheriff Principal Alastair Dunlop QC said a “significant or considerable degree of force” would have been required to inflict the wound.

And the findings highlighted inconsistent evidence from pathologist Professor Anthony Busuttil, who initially said it was “highly unlikely” the fatal wound was self-inflicted but changed his position later and said he was undecided.

Colin’s step-father Stuart Graham, 61, who lives in Inverkeithing, says the family has uncovered “significant evidence” that those investigating the case tried to cover their tracks.

Claims over false photograph

He says a photograph used as part of an investigation in 2009 is not of his step-son and claims it was placed deliberately in a series of images of the scene.

“There’s no way this is a mistake,” he said.

“We’re dealing with something very tangible that’s been presented to every expert. A report has been created based on that single photograph.

“We’ve been saying that there has been corruption in this case since 2009.”

There has been a perversion of justice.” Stuart Graham

The family has written to the Lord Advocate and Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.

They are calling for a criminal investigation into the actions of Fife Police and the Crown Office.

“The actions of Fife Police and the Crown in 2008 need a criminal investigation,” said Mr Graham.

“You have a fiscal telling a police officer to open up a homicide investigation and they do nothing.

“Then they set up a Fife investigation after sitting on things.

“There has been a perversion of justice.

“On top of that there needs to be an independent investigation into Colin’s death because we can fill in a lot of details today of what happened that night.

“But we will not share them with the Crown or the police because they go out to destroy everything we do.

“This is about them protecting themselves.”

The family have talked about their son’s death and their fight for justice in a series of YouTube videos.

New information will be ‘assessed and acted upon’

Chief Superintendent Laura Thomson, who oversees homicide and governance review for Police Scotland, said: “Our sympathies remain with Colin’s family and we acknowledge the severe impact his death and the subsequent inquiries have had on them.

“Strathclyde Police undertook an independent investigation and learning opportunities were identified from the initial investigation, which were accepted by Fife Constabulary.

“Due to previous reviews of this case, our homicide governance and review team has ownership of this inquiry. Any new information which may be received about Colin’s death will be assessed and acted upon, as appropriate, by this team.”

Crown Office would consider new evidence

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Numerous independent experts have considered the pathology evidence on behalf of the Crown with a review undertaken by a forensic anatomist, and their conclusions were accepted by the presiding sheriff at a fatal accident inquiry.

“COPFS also addressed the family’s concerns regarding some evidence at a meeting in 2015.

“We will be happy to consider any new material relevant to the death of Colin Marr.”