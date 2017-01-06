A youngster is set to return to school for the first time since fracturing his skull while playing football with his brothers.

Nine-year-old Cole Ramsay hit his head while enjoying a kickabout with his brothers Connor, 12, and Reece, 13, late last year.

The Letham Primary School pupil had to undergo emergency surgery at Ninewells.

But today his stepmum Catriona Mills revealed he was well enough to return to school when the term begins next week.

Catriona, 30, told the Tele: “Cole is doing well. Hopefully we’ll get him back to school on Monday and his scar has healed really nicely too.

“He had a great Christmas and was spoiled rotten.”

The youngster has spent the last month-and-a-half recovering from the operation, which involved specialist neurosurgeons coming through from Edinburgh to treat him.

He was rushed to Dundee by his family after two visits to the Perth Royal Infirmary, where it is alleged staff failed to spot the potentially fatal injury.

Catriona has previously spoken of her horror at a large bump which formed on Cole’s head and had moved to the side of his face.

She said she and partner Ryan Ramsay took him back to PRI after he woke up vomiting in the middle of the night and insisted he was given another examination. Staff then told them to take Cole to the paediatric unit at Ninewells Hospital.

The family have submitted an official complaint to NHS Tayside regarding Cole’s treatment.

In the complaint, they say that if it hadn’t been for staff at Ninewells “he might never have woken up again”.

Catriona said: “I’ve just phoned the hospital because I received a letter from the NHS stating that the doctor who dealt with Cole was on holiday.

“They have said our complaint is now going to be processed, so we have to wait for another letter.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual patients.

“Our complaints and feedback team has received a complaint, which will be investigated in line with our normal procedures.”