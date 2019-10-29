Coldside residents of tenement that has become a ‘shooting gallery’ vow to take fight to Scottish Parliament

Residents of a tenement that has become a “shooting gallery” have vowed to take their fight to the Scottish Parliament if the issue is not addressed locally.

Earlier this month, the Tele reported that families who live on Moncur Crescent, in Coldside, discovered blood stains splattered up the walls and over the floor of their closes.

They also claimed they are living in constant fear because of drug dealing on their doorsteps, and have even looked into getting security guards for the block.

And they said they regularly find discarded syringes, tinfoil and other drugs paraphernalia on the stairwell and landings.

The group has now written to Dundee City Council warning that it plans to enlist the city’s MSPs if the issue is not addressed.

The letter accuses the local authority of ignoring the complaints of residents.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said in the letter: “I have previously spoken to the council about the drugs problems in our closes on Moncur Crescent.

“I have come home yet again to find more drug paraphernalia, human excrement and urine on my stairs. So far my complaints have fallen on deaf ears and no one is helping us to deal with this.”

The resident added: “It is disgusting and no one should have to live under these conditions.

“The drug dealer in the next close is bringing undesirable people to our close.

“My partner can’t bring his niece back to our flat as he is worried for her safety and what he might find on the stairs, as she is only one year old.”

The letter continued: “I have made numerous complaints and no one has taken any of this seriously.

“I want action to be taken. If nothing is done I’ll be going straight to the Scottish Parliament and enlisting the help of our local politicians.”

The resident added: “I called the council and was transferred three times to different departments, before finally getting someone that said the rapid response team would be up to clean it.

“I called back to complain about everything that’s going on and was told ‘it will be dealt with’ but no one is listening.”

The city council has urged anyone who experiences antisocial behaviour to contact its 24/7 helpline on 0800 169 3845.