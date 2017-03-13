Children from Dundee will benefit from a new project designed to inspire the country’s next generation of coding experts.

Public libraries across Scotland will host regular Code Clubs where children can learn how to create digital games, build animations and even develop websites.

Gillian Daly, head of policy and projects with the Scottish Library and Information Council, said: “Code Clubs are a fun and engaging way for young people to learn new skills.

“Most young people these days know how to work a smartphone better than any adult, but we still need to equip them with the right skills and knowledge for their future.”

Picture shows some of the kids at the club, back, from left, Fraser Sherriff, Cameron Findlay, Cameron Sherriff, front, Luke Whitton and Gregor Watt with the library’s Alistair Wilson, Abertay student James Wood and freelance programmer Kerry Kidd.