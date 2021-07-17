Cocktails and Dreams: Does Dundee bartender’s new drink have the formula for global success?

A Tayside bartender could soon be toasting success as her newest concoction has entered the next stage of a prestigious cocktail competition.

Amy Carmichael has had reason to celebrate despite a challenging 18-months for the hospitality sector.

The 32-year-old, a bar supervisor at the Bird and Bear in Dundee has secured her place within the top 30 UK entrants for this years Patron Perfectionists competition.

The Invergowrie resident submitted her entry, “Roots”, into the mix which could compete in the final of the competition being held in Jalisco, Mexico, if it wins the UK round.

Ingredients

The mouth-watering tipple contains Patrón Resposado, orange and cinnamon oleo, lemon juice, fresh pressed cherry juice and cardamom bitters.

So fair it has already proven a hit with local punters who have sampled the new cockatil in recent weeks.

The former office worker still has a few more rounds to go through – including the current public vote stage – before she can dust off her passport.

“It has been amazing to have this distraction after the period the hospitality sector has faced,” she said.

“I’ve been working on my drink since the start of the year, before submitting my entry in May.

“I’m the only competitor to make it through from north of Edinburgh and Glasgow, so it’s pretty exciting.

“A trip to Mexico to compete in the final would be a nice way to finish it off but there are some amazing competitors in the running.”

Local approval

As Amy awaits the conclusion of the public vote which is still ongoing she has been delighted with local response to her new beverage.

She added: “The drink has been inspired by my family roots and also my work family.

“So far it has been going down well locally as it’s served in the Bird and Bear, Abandon Ship and the King of Islington.

“The company I work for (Macmerry 300) also have establishments in Glasgow including the The Luchador which have been serving it.

“There has also been a chance for people to make it at home as the ingredients are contained within the public vote section online.”

Amy, who previously celebrated success in a Jack Daniels competition, has enjoyed the escapism the competition has provided.

She added: “Although so far it has all been done online it really has been a great opportunity to meet bar staff from around the world and shared ideas via Zoom calls.

“I like the fact people have also had an opportunity to try and make my drink for themselves at home.”