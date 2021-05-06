Cocktail recipes: Try making these favourites from The Adamson in St Andrews at home

When it comes to making classic cocktails at home why not try these delicious drinks from The Adamson in St Andrews.

Making cocktails at home is something we’ve all come accustomed to over the past year or so, especially because we were all locked down during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But to make quality drinks, knowing what flavours work best with others will help you create some inspiring drinks which you and your family or friends can enjoy out in the garden.

From the classic Pornstar Martini, one of Scotland’s most popular cocktails, to a Frose, a drink made with rose, pink gin and Aperol, not forgetting another favourite the Espresso Martini, Julie Dalton of The Adamson has you covered.

Fixing up some of her most ordered drinks at the restaurant and bar based on South Street, Julie has shared her recipes for everyone to sip on this summer.

Pornstar Martini

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

40ml Finlandia vodka (or any vodka)

20ml Passoa

50ml pineapple

15ml lemon juice

10ml vanilla syrup

25ml prosecco

1 x Passionfruit, cut in half

Method

Pour the ingredients over cubed ice into a cocktail shaker. Leaving the Prosecco to be served on the side, shake the until cold on the outside. To serve, strain the drink over a sieve strainer into a cocktail glass. Garnish with passion fruit in the glass and prosecco on the side, then serve.

Frose

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

100ml Mirabeau Rose

20ml Beefeater Pink Gin (or any pink gin)

20ml Aperol

20ml lemon

15ml Agave

Strawberry, cut into slices

Method

Place all ingredients in a blender with eight ice cubes and blend. Pour into a wine glass and garnish with the strawberries.

Espresso Martini

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

40ml Finlandia vodka (or any vodka)

20ml Mr Blacks coffee liqueur (or any coffee liqueur)

25ml espresso shot

5ml simple syrup

Coffee beans to garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake hard until the outside of the tin is cold. Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a few coffee beans before serving.

