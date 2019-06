Police have unveiled their newest and cutest recruit in Fife.

Adorable pup Naso has joined the ranks as a trainee police dog (PD).

© Police Scotland

The cocker spaniel will be based at the region’s headquarters in Glenrothes.

She will learn the ropes from PD Oz, who was recently praised for tracking down a missing eight-year-old boy who was found in woods in Glenrothes and brought home safely.

Posting a photograph on social media, Police Scotland said: “Good luck with your training, Naso.”