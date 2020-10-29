Cocaine worth £223,000 recovered after vehicle is stopped on M90 near Perth

Two men have been charged after cocaine worth £223,000 was recovered from a vehicle near Perth.

Officers stopped a Ford Fusion car on the M90 Southbound, near Perth, at around 1pm on Wednesday.

Two kilograms of cocaine, worth more than £200,000, was recovered after officers searched the vehicle with the assistance of police dog PD Gordy.

Two men, aged 62 and 33, are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday after being arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Inspector Greg Burns said: “This was a significant recovery that shows the partnership working of the Road Policing, dog, community impact and CID units with Police Scotland.

“We will continue to deter any drug-related activity from our communities and act on any information surrounding the supply of drugs across the country.

“There is no place for drugs on our streets and I would ask that if anyone has any concerns surrounding this that they come forward and speak to police.”