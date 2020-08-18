Cocaine-fuelled brute who filmed himself bragging about horrifying stabbing on Snapchat is jailed

A cocaine-fuelled brute who filmed himself on Snapchat bragging about stabbing his pal in the face and back has been jailed.

Steven Tosh, 28, plunged a knife into Bruce Harper five times at Mr Harper’s Lochee flat in June following a day of drinking vodka and snorting drugs.

A court heard how Tosh launched his frenzied attack after Mr Harper asked him to hurry up while he was in the toilet.

Tosh then took to the social media platform to film himself clutching the blood-stained knife he used to stab his friend.

Blood could be seen splattered across the walls in the footage while Tosh rambled incoherently and boasted about the savage attack.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused went to the bathroom and the complainer was in the living room.

“He asked the accused to hurry up and the accused shouted through to the living room, telling him to ‘wait a ******* minute.’

“The complainer said ‘who do you think you are speaking to?’

“The accused came through to the living room and stabbed Bruce Harper on the left side of his face. The complainer went to leave before he was stabbed on the back.”

Mr Harper managed to use a door to try and keep Tosh out as well as phoning the concierge in the multi to shout: “Can you get me the police? I have been stabbed in the heart and I’m bleeding badly.”

After running downstairs and out of the block, the blood-soaked victim was helped by passers-by who compressed his wounds.

He shouted: “He’s in my flat. He’s on stuff. He’s went all wrong. He’s got a machete.”

Police arrived and saw Tosh, formerly of Blacklock Crescent, in the hallway. They noticed a mobile phone that appeared to be recording video footage.

Mr Harper was taken to the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital where he underwent successful surgery. He was found to have stab wounds on his jaw, chest and back with the injuries not deemed to be life threatening.

Tosh appeared from custody to plead guilty to repeatedly striking Mr Harper on the head and body with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life at Elders Court on June 20.

Tosh was jailed for 32 months backdated to June 22 when he was first remanded.