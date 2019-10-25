Coat scheme for needy: Initiative offers free jackets to ensure people keep warm

An initiative has been relaunched to ensure the needy stay warm this winter.

Lochee’s Community Coat Rail, based at the library, offers free jackets and jumpers to keep people in need warm during the winter months.

A spokesman for In Your Neighbourhood Lochee said: “The Lochee Community Coat Rail is up and running in Lochee Library.

“We would appreciate donations and would be very grateful for any coats, jumpers or cardigans that people no longer need for our rail.”

The spokesman added that adult and children’s warm coats and woollies would be welcomed.

Myles McCallum, of Save Our High Street Lochee and Lochee Men’s Shed, said the project shows the strength of the community.

He said: “Sadly, there is a need for this initiative in Lochee.

“We do have poverty in Lochee but this is going to make sure that no one will go cold this winter.

“I am aware that the coat rail has already been well used and it’s thanks to the generosity of many local people that it can go ahead.

“Hopefully enough donations will come in to ensure that anyone who needs warm clothing for the winter, especially our children, can get what they need to face the worst of the weather.”

Lochee councillor Michael Marra said: “This is a fantastic initiative. It shows there is real need in the community and it’s great that people are coming together to help, especially at a particularly difficult time when bills are high and Christmas is coming.”

He added: “It will ensure that families are able to make sure their children are well provided for during what is expected to be a particularly harsh winter this year.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said it was the second year of the project.

He said: “Donations of warm coats and jumpers are currently being collected.”

Anyone can go along to the library, which is open Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm.