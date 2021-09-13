News / Local / Angus Coastguard helicopter called to major late-night search on River Tay By Bryan Copland September 13, 2021, 10:46 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 11:27 am A coastguard helicopter scoured the area on Sunday night. A search on the River Tay is continuing after a major late-night emergency operation was launched on Sunday. Police, a coastguard helicopter and lifeboats were called to the area around the Tay Road Bridge, after concerns were raised for a man. Locals reported hearing the helicopter arriving in the area at around 10pm on Sunday and it spent more than an hour flying above the water. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe