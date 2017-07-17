A dad and his two children had to be rescued from the sea near Montrose beach this afternoon.

The father was playing with his children in the sea when at least one of the youngsters fell into the water from an inflatable flamingo.

He encountered difficulty trying to save his child, at which point the alarm was raised.

At about 1.20pm the RNLI launched a lifeboat and the Montrose Coastguard team was aided by Ross Greenhill, the Maritime and Coastguard’s Agency’s coastal operations area commander.

A Coastguard spokesman said the trio were rescued and an ambulance was on the scene to help them recover.