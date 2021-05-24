Coach trip: Carnoustie trio complete Oban to Angus cycle in a day to raise thousands for rugby club funds

Carnoustie Rugby Club’s mini coaches have raised thousands for club funds with a 130-mile coast-to-coast cycle fundraiser.

David Gray, Sandy Gray and Stewart Millar sat off at 6am for the weekend pedal back home.

A tad over 12 hours later they were joined by club youngsters and their parents for the final stretch from Barry station to the Carnoustie seafront finish line.

The trio are relative newcomers to cycling after taking up the sport in lockdown.

But they enjoyed a trouble-free run across the country’s spectacular scenery.

They have racked up more than £3,200 in sponsorship.

“We had a brilliant run with the weather on our side apart from the odd strong easterly wind,” said Sandy.

“We also made good time doing it in 12 hours and four minutes with our stops.

“Our moving time for the 128 miles was 8hrs 48mins.”

Courteous drivers

The men praised their support crew of Kath and Matt Edmond who tracked the trio along the route.

“We never had a single puncture or any issue with the bikes which was a real bonus,” Sandy added.

“The other thing we noticed was the patience of drivers along the whole route, which made the journey a lot easier.”

He added: “Our total at the moment stands at £3,200, which is amazing.

“We’d like thank everyone who took the time to donate and will keep the fundraiser open to hopefully try to add even more.

“We’d also like to thank Stephen Whittaker’s of Carnoustie and Colin Murray for sponsoring our tops, and Visions of Carnoustie for printing the shirts.

“Fergus Niven of Gloagburn Farm Shop served us a fantastic lunch and Cornkist Coffee House made the munchies which kept us going.

“The kids and parents who met us and crossed the finish line with us was a special final touch.

“We’re really chuffed with how it went and what we’ve raised.

“People have been asking what’s next, but I think we’ll probably just enjoy a couple of weeks in a soft seat,” Sandy joked.