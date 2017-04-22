Co-op scheme to help local communities

The Co-op has announced a new membership scheme for all its customers — with the project set to benefit various projects in the stores’ local communities.

Selected Co-op outlets at Monifieth, Panmurefield, Barnhill and Claypotts Road are supporting this initiative.

For the cost of £1, members who sign up and purchase any of the Co-op’s Own Brands range of products will receive 5% of the product price back on their card to spend as they wish. An additional 1% will go towards local community causes.

Members can choose which specific cause they would like their 1% to go towards online or, if they prefer, leave it to be shared between all the causes.

Picture shows Co-op Monifieth staff promoting the scheme.