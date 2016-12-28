Co-op is to open two new stores in Tayside as part of its expansion plans.

The supermarket chain plans to create about 250 jobs at 20 new stores in towns and cities across Scotland.

The new stores will be built in Market Square, Alyth and High Street, Newburgh.

Managing director John McNeill said: “Our long history of investment here, coupled with our plans for 2017, reaffirms our commitment to Scottish communities the length and breadth of the country.”

In 2016, the Co-op opened 15 new stores and this latest investment will see its workforce rise to 5,700.

Mr McNeill explained: “Consumer habits are changing and we know that shoppers simply want to buy what they want, when they want.

“With a store in every postal area, we’re conveniently placed to serve the needs of today’s consumers whether they’re in the Highlands and Islands or the busy urban centres of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

“We’re investing in our people and our products so that our customers can rely on a consistently great in-store experience.”