Co-op says £11m retail outlet plan would ‘significantly harm Arbroath and Carnoustie town centres’

A “store wars” spat has blown up again in Arbroath after the Co-op joined Asda in objecting to an £11 million proposal.

Big-name national outlets are understood to be lining up a move to units on the site of the old Metal Box factory on Dundee Road.

The Brackenbrae Investments Ltd bid includes food, non-food and drive-through units to the immediate south-west of the existing retail park where Asda is situated.

Graeme Laing, director of North Planning and Development, said its client Co-op – which has pairs of stores in Arbroath and Carnoustie – said: “The development would cause significant harm to the vitality and viability of Arbroath and Carnoustie town centres.”

Battle lines were initially drawn after Asda objected to the proposal.

Brackenbrae’s consultants Avison Young has forecast the project will deliver more than 250 jobs if approved, contributing almost £6m to the local economy.