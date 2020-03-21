Karate kid Carrie-Anne secures sponsorship ahead of World Championship call-up

A young karate champion has secured sponsorship from Logie Recreation Club, which will allow her to represent Scotland at an upcoming championship.

Carrie-Anne Taylor has received the funding from Logie Club that will enable her to jet off to Szczecin in Poland to take part in the WUKF World Championships scheduled for July.

It is the fifth year the club has supported Carrie-Anne to attend both the European and World Championships.

Carrie-Anne, who is 16, is a 2nd Dan Black Belt with Saltire Karate Club in Muirhead near Dundee.

In a video on the club’s website, Carrie-Anne said: “I would like to thank the committee and members of the Logie Club for their generosity in sponsoring me for the WUKF World Karate Championships in Poland this year.

“I would like to repay this kindness by doing well. Thank you.”

Carrie-Anne was presented with a cheque by club officials Jackie Harley and Jim Gormley last week.

The championships are due to take place from July 1-5.