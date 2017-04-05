A man who glassed a teenager on the dancefloor of a pub was ordered to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation.

Ali Nacibi-Zerigue, 28, carried out the assault just as he was told that his cousin had been killed in the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015.

Dylan Muir, 19, bumped into Nacibi-Zerigue in a St Andrews pub and turned round to apologise.

Nacibi-Zerigue, originally from France, retaliated by smashing a glass into his face.

The court heard that Nacibi-Zerigue was on the phone to his sister at the time — who was telling him how his cousin, Kheireddine Sahbi, had died earlier the same night in the French capital.

The incident took place at The Vic on St Mary’s Place.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Thomson told the court that Mr Muir had been left with blood pouring from his face and a 6cm laceration — which was later given six stitches.

Nacibi-Zerigue was arrested and taken to police HQ where he told officers: “I don’t do nothing wrong.”

Nacibi-Zerigue, of Cumlodden Drive, Glasgow, admitted assaulting Mr Muir by striking him on the head with a glass object to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ supervision, 160 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £1,000 to Mr Muir.

This was imposed as an alternative to a custodial sentence.