A thug is awaiting sentence after admitting attacking a man in a city nightclub.

Szymon Gunia, of Lyon Street, pleaded guilty from custody to causing Fraser Gracie severe injury and permanent disfigurement when he assaulted him at Afrobeats, Session Street, on October 27.

The 29-year-old punched Mr Gracie on the head causing him to fall to the ground.

Before being bailed, sentence was deferred on Gunia until November 22.