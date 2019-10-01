Clubber admits biting teen’s face in Dundee

A clubber has admitted biting a fellow teenager’s face during a vicious nightclub assault.

Danielle Gaffar, 19, savagely assaulted Kyra Strachan at the Aura nightclub, South Ward Road on February 3.

Gaffar, of Tealing Garage House, pleaded guilty to grabbing Miss Strachan by the hair, forcing her to the ground, striking her head off the ground, putting her arm around her throat and restricting her breathing.

The teen also pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to biting Miss Strachan on the body and biting her face to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Robert Dickson for a crown narrative to be delivered.

Her bail was continued.