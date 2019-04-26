Friday, April 26th 2019 Show Links
VIP entry for you and a friend at iconic Dundee nightspot Club Tropicana & Venga

April 26, 2019, 2:27 pm Updated: April 26, 2019, 2:34 pm
Dundee’s iconic nightspot has recently been refurbished to take attendees back in time.

Club Tropicana & Venga brings back the good times of the 80s and 90s and it’s one of Scotland’s original and most successful nightclub.

Clubbers can hit the dance floor to the sounds of Spandau Ballet, Duran, Duran, Rick Astley, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Simple Minds, Take That, Space Girls and S Club 7 and all the other fantastic hits from the last three decades.

The offer

For £8 you can:

  • Jump the queue
  • Get VIP bar access
  • Both receive a glass of fizz

Offer valid from April 26 2019. Offer ends on May 31 2019.

How to claim

  • Show this offer on arrival
  • Valid Saturdays only
  • Entrance must be before midnight
  • Challenge 25 policy in place
  • Over 18s only
  • Management reserve the right to refuse entry
  • Excludes special events and themed nights

About Club Tropicana & Venga

Web: https://www.facebook.com/TropicanaDundee/

Address: 31 South Ward Road, Dundee DD1 1PU

Phone: 01382 228181

