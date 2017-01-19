A Dundee FC fan who gave birth in her club’s league-winning jersey has thanked her heroes after they signed the commemorative shirt.

Megan Brough, 26, gave birth to son Julian on December 21 while wearing her dad’s 1962 Dark Blues replica league-winning jersey.

Megan made a social media plea to the club in the hope she could get the commemorative jersey autographed.

Megan and partner Ryan took baby Julian for his first trip to Dens Park to pick up the top.

Megan said: “A big thank you to all the players for coming out. Julian’s room will be a Dens Park shrine.”