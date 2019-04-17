Club boss accused of ‘cashing in’ on Dundee Dance Event by setting up bar with live music

A nightclub boss has sparked a war of words with the Dundee Dance Event (DDE) over claims he is attempting to “cash in” on the event’s success.

Club boss Tahir Ramzan has submitted an application to run a pop-up bar with live music outside the old Clydesdale Bank on the Nethergate.

Mr Ramzan, who has run several nightclubs in Dundee, hopes to stage the 100-person event from noon-11pm on May 5.

His application has been met with resistance from city licensing officers, who say it could be a “public nuisance” to the adjacent Queens Hotel, which fears for the comfort of its guests.

However, the strongest objector to the plans is Mike McDonald, organiser of DDE, which takes place on the same day.

Mr McDonald has accused Mr Ramzan of attempting to ride on the coat-tails of DDE, and of attempting to associate events with DDE without permission.

One such event also taking place on May 5, promoted by one of Mr Ramzan’s clubs online, touts itself as “the biggest dance event of the year for Dundee”.

In a formal objection letter to the licensing board, Mr McDonald says: “The purpose of the application is to ‘cash in’ on the success of the Dundee Dance Event by taking advantage of the large crowds that will be in the city centre on that day.

“(These online posts are) designed to confuse and mislead people into thinking his venue is hosting the biggest dance event of the year in Dundee.

“It obviously isn’t but has the words Dundee, dance and event in the first sentence.

“This could mean people being confused that the applicant’s event is part of DDE which will have a negative impact on DDE.”

Mr McDonald also claims that trouble at any “copycat” events could have a negative effect on the public perception of DDE as an “already established” fixture in the calendar.

However, Mr Ramzan, accused DDE organisers of attempting to “monopolise” the day, adding that his event is “very different”.

He said: “We plan ahead with our visions. This particular application was planned a considerable time ago to highlight the stunning building and grounds of 158 Nethergate.

“This is a high profile exclusive event showcasing the site and not a loud music event.”

Mr Ramzan added he had previously run events alongside DDE “with no objections”, adding: “We have helped DDE organisers in the past when they have been stuck for venues.”

He said: “Everyone is allowed to make a valid objection as is their right, but I am surprised at this.

“When did it become that one event can monopolise the day and no one else is allowed to trade or create a unique event on same day unless they have paid money to be part of something they choose not to be part of?

“I must point out we are in the music business seven days a week, 365 days a year. This is our livelihood.

“We are a professional business and operate within the law and look forward to the council hearing.”

The licensing board will hear more about Mr Ramzan’s application on Thursday.