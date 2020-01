A woman has denied attacking two people in a city nightclub.

Jane McCafferty, 40, allegedly grabbed Samantha James by the hair at Rewind, Seagate, on December 21 last year before pulling her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her on the body.

During the same incident, she allegedly seized Peter McPhee by the throat.

McCafferty, of Speckled Wood Court, claims she acted in self-defence. A trial was fixed for May.