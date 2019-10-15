Clothing appeal launched by Dundee and Perth charity Help For Kids

Help For Kids has launched its children’s winter clothing appeal.

The charity, which supports children in the Dundee and Perth area, from birth up to the age of 18, is looking for items to help keep children warm this winter.

Items required include children’s jackets, gloves, jumpers, scarfs, socks, and boots and wellies.

The collection runs until October 31 and drop-off points for the clothing are located at Tesco Extra Kingsway, Riverside and South Road.

Anyone who would like more information about the appeal can contact Hannah on 01382 575426.

All donations will go towards helping children in Dundee who need help keeping cosy this winter.

There are also still tickets remaining for the charity’s event, Strictly Come Prancing Dundee 2019.

The event will take place on November 1 and tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite.