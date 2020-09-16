Thief makes off with £700 of clothes from family-run shop in Broughty Ferry

The owner of a clothes shop that has been in Dundee for generations has slammed the thief who stole £700 worth of items from his shop.

The culprit struck at the newest Millars of Broughty Ferry shop on Gray Street at around 11.50am yesterday.

One person grabbed three Gant jackets, worth hundreds of pounds, and fled down the street before they could be caught.

However, Jonny Millar believes the thief, who was captured on CCTV, was not acting alone when he made off with the goods.

He said: “I wasn’t in that shop, I was in one of the other stores, but the staff member who was in said that another man had been in earlier that day and had been trying on the jackets that were stolen, and was acting suspiciously.

“The guy who stole the jackets just grabbed them and ran before anyone could stop him, they let me know and I went for a look in the streets nearby but couldn’t see him.

“It’s just not really something that happens in the Ferry, it’s not happened to me before, and the traders are all pretty close so when it does happen it’s big news.”

Millars, which has been a family-run business for three generations, only opened the shop in March, with its other two stores also on Gray Street.

Jonny added: “We were open for about two weeks when lockdown happened and we had to shut, and then we opened up again in June.

“So it’s not great as we’ve been open but we’re not taking in much money as people are still getting their confidence back where they want to go out and shop again – and then this happens.

“It’s also not nice for the staff member, she’s a bit older and it’s a bit of a confidence knock as she was in there by herself.

“We installed the CCTV system so that we can get to the bottom of these incidents, if they do happen.

“It’s disappointing because of the money, but I am more keen to catch the guy who did it to be honest.”

Police Scotland have been contacted by the shop and have also been approached for comment.