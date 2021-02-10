The closure-threatened Menzieshill Post Office is to be granted a reprieve after an agreement was struck with Spar stores nationwide.

The Tele revealed last month the branch located in the Spar store in Orleans Place was due to close on February 24.

Local councillors and residents feared the closure would be the “final nail in the coffin” for Menzieshill, described as a “forgotten community”.

However, the Post Office has now revealed the Menzieshill base is one of 18 branches where planned resignations have been put on hold.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to announce ​that following discussions with Spar Scotland, a decision to withdraw from operating 18 post office branches has been put on hold.

“The retail climate is extremely challenging, however, both Spar Scotland and the Post Office are committed to working together to develop a commercially sustainable solution that maintains access to post office services for customers and businesses.

“Post offices play an important role in the local community and we are committed to working together to find a permanent solution for these 18 branches.

“Some post offices have recently closed or are closing imminently, however, there are nearby alternative post office branches whilst we continue to look for replacement solutions.

“As part of our response to changes that are happening on the High Street and in the retail and convenience sectors more broadly, the Post Office is also developing new branch formats and we hope to trial some of these at Spar Scotland stores in the coming months to help us ensure that local communities can continue to access Post Office services.”

Councillor Charlie Malone has welcomed the news and admitted he had very real concerns about the effect the closure could have had on Menzieshill.

He said: “This is great news for the residents of Menzieshill and beyond. I voiced my concerns about the threat to the continued operation of the Post Office at Spar in Orleans Place and I am pleased that an accommodation has been reached.

“Post offices are part of the fabric of a community, its loss would have been greatly felt. I am sure users of the Post Office will be delighted.”