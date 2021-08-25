Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Closure of M90 near Kelty for roadworks postponed until September

By Bryan Copland
August 25, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 12:01 pm
The work was planned for the M90 near Kelty.
Roadworks planned on the M90 in Fife this weekend have been postponed.

Electricity network operator SP Energy Networks had planned on carrying out essential upgrade work near Kelty.

Drivers were warned there would be an overnight closure to allow for the work to take place.

However, a spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Please note, these works have been rescheduled until next month, so this weekend’s road closure is no longer required.

‘Necessary work’ to replace lines and poles

“An update on the revised programme of works will be issued ahead of the works taking place.”

The work is deemed necessary to replace lines and poles that have reached the end of their lives.

It will also create additional capacity in the local electricity network.