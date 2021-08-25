Closure of M90 near Kelty for roadworks postponed until September

Roadworks planned on the M90 in Fife this weekend have been postponed.

Electricity network operator SP Energy Networks had planned on carrying out essential upgrade work near Kelty.

Drivers were warned there would be an overnight closure to allow for the work to take place.

However, a spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Please note, these works have been rescheduled until next month, so this weekend’s road closure is no longer required.

‘Necessary work’ to replace lines and poles

“An update on the revised programme of works will be issued ahead of the works taking place.”

The work is deemed necessary to replace lines and poles that have reached the end of their lives.

It will also create additional capacity in the local electricity network.