Closure of Dundee’s Zara store is ‘devastating’ for shoppers and staff

Dundee’s High Street is set to lose one of its most recognisable stores.

Spanish fashion chain, Zara, is understood to be wielding the axe on a number of stores in Scotland, including its branch in Dundee.

It is understood staff at the city centre store have been advising customers in recent days that the shop will be closing next month.

The Evening Telegraph directly approached staff regarding the pending closure but they declined to comment on the matter.

Efforts have also been made to contact the head office in Spain but there has been no official response from the company at the time of going to press.

The announcement of the stores pending closure has left many “gobsmacked” given its popularity with many in the city.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the news was “devastating” for the city centre.

He said: “Over the last few months, businesses have been warning of the impact of Covid-19 and changed shopping habits on the sustainability of their businesses.

“It’s devastating news that Zara is set to close more stores. Devastating for the workforce, customers and the high street generally.

“We’ve lost so many high street names over the last decade and I fear we’ve yet to see the end of the announcements.

“We’ve all got to play our part, it’s not enough for us to complain, we have to shop locally. The shift to internet shopping continues to devastate the high street and this is not solely related to Covid-19.”

One man who had been in the store yesterday said a cashier had told a customer Dundee and East Kilbride were amongst the stores closing.

He added: “My missus told me staff were saying it is going to be September 10. I’m absolutely gobsmacked by this, it one of the few retailers that always seems to really busy.

“I went in yesterday and heard the cashier telling another customer the Dundee store was shutting, she also mentioned East Kilbride and there were question marks over another store.”

He added: “There isn’t any signage around the shop to announce it’s closing imminently, but the staff were certainly confirming it when customers asked.

“It’s going to be a big unit lying vacant right in the heart of the High Street. Given its size, who in this current climate is going to come in and fill that?”

Keen shopper Frances Rougvie, 27, said she was also “saddened” to hear the news that it was shutting its doors.

She added: “This is really disappointing to hear. I can appreciate that these past few months has meant that many businesses have been under enormous strain, financially, and that this is a decision that probably hasn’t been made lightly.

“However, it doesn’t change the fact I’ve always been a really loyal Zara customer and it’s the only clothes shop in the city centre I go to so I’m extremely saddened to hear it’s closing its doors.”

She added: “It’s also unfortunate to think of yet another empty unit on Dundee’s streets. I’m struggling to see how many businesses will get through these next few months.”