Closure of Angus care home would have ‘dire consequences’ as fight begins to save facility

Battle lines have been drawn after a campaign was launched to save an Angus care home from closure.

The fight is under way after relatives, carers and members of the public reacted with fury at a leaked report on the future of Seaton Grove in Arbroath.

Friends of Seaton Grove has been set up to campaign for the retention of the facility and warned: “Anything that threatens the future of the home could have dire consequences for the frail, elderly residents”.

A Facebook page for the campaign quickly attracted more than 700 followers and a petition against the closure has also been launched, circulating in shops and bars in the town.

The leaked report estimates that the home requires about £1 million in investment to bring it up to standard. Options for its future include closure and privatisation.

A Friends of Seaton Grove spokesman said: “The campaign has one clear aim – to demonstrate the huge support throughout Angus for this highly regarded and much-needed service, and to persuade Angus Health and Social Care Partnership that the benefits of retaining Seaton Grove far outweigh any potential cost savings.”

The friends group has praised the staff at the home for “continuing to provide a great service”.

It also argues that moving the residents, some of whom have been there for many years, would be an extremely stressful and worrying experience.