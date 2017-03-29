Parents and residents have raised concerns over the upcoming closure of a major Dundee road, claiming it will be a “nightmare”.

Claypotts Road, in Broughty Ferry, will be closed for 12 weeks from Monday, leaving locals worried about the impact of the works on the main artery road, which will be closed southbound between Ballinard Road and Camperdown Street initially, before full closure between Strathern Road and Duntrune Terrace.

The closures — for gas main renewal works — are expected to impact parents of Grove Academy and Eastern Primary School.

Dana Adamcova, 38, who has children at Eastern, said: “I live locally and walk to pick up my children from school. If buses are delayed to get places I will really struggle as I rely on them to commute to and from work.

“I think it’ll be a nightmare when it comes to school collection times.”

Sharon Keddie, 41, said: “I live very locally and think the closure of the road will be a bit of a nightmare.”

Lee Sinclair, 42, said the parking situation was already bad and that roadworks would only make it worse.

Neil Cooney, communications secretary for Broughty Ferry Community Council, said: “It’s a main artery road through Broughty Ferry so any work is clearly going to be disruptive.

“Twelve weeks is a long time for works to go on — particularly with Grove Academy and Eastern Primary at the bottom.”

A spokeswoman for SGN said: “This essential upgrade work involves replacing old, metal gas mains with new plastic pipe and the work forms part of an ongoing gas mains replacement programme developed with the Health and Safety Executive.

“The timing of this work has been planned in consultation with the local council.”

She said the work will be carried out in two phases, both taking about six weeks.

The first phase — the southbound closure — has been planned to coincide with the Easter break, when “the roads are traditionally quieter”.

The spokeswoman added: “Once the work outside the school is completed, we will then begin the second phase of work further along Claypotts Road, where a full road closure will be in place between the junctions of Strathern Road and Duntrune Terrace.”

The spokeswoman hoped there will be “minimal disruption” during the works.