Closed Dundee restaurant Castlehill is on the market for £25,000

A renowned city centre restaurant is on the market for £25,000.

Exchange Street-based Castlehill Restaurant is up for sale after closing its doors in December.

Bosses at the fine-dining eatery blamed the closure on a struggle to find a new owner.

Property agents Bruce & Company are hoping to sell the restaurant, described as having an “excellent local reputation”.

A company statement said: “Castlehill Restaurant has been under the careful ownership of our client with them growing the business to an impressive level with an excellent local reputation.

“The business is run as a contemporary but modern restaurant. This is an upmarket restaurant that offers a lunch and dinner menu five days a week.

“The restaurant further benefits from having an alcohol licence in place and serves a selection of beers, wines and spirits for diners, along with award-winning food.”

The current owners signed a 10-year leasehold agreement in February with the building’s landlord, Tayfield Investments Limited.

Castlehill is among several restaurant casualties in Dundee city centre over the last few months.

Dock Street steakhouse Kobee as well as fast food outlet Fatburger, based on Reform Street, both closed in December.

In November, the axe also fell on High Street restaurant Giza, which had only been in operation for a few months.

Speaking after its closure, Castlehill owner Adam Newth, who took over the business in January 2019, said: “It is heartbreaking to lose Castlehill.

“Trading in this inconsistent business environment we find ourselves in Scotland is tougher than ever, and despite good numbers and very good reviews thanks to the incredible team, Castlehill has not been able to ride the storm of uncertainty and sadly a decision to close the doors has been made.”

Mr Newth added: “We have tried our best to find a new owner and indeed hoped we would find one in time, but sadly that has not been the case.

“People in Dundee just aren’t eating out at restaurants like Castlehill now.”