Dundee United ‘aware of possibility’ of closed-door titled win due to coronavirus

Dundee United No 2 Gordon Forrest says the club are aware of the possibility of winning the league behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

With public gatherings of more than 500 people set to be cancelled as of Monday, tomorrow’s trip to take on Morton at Cappielow could well be the last time Championship leaders United play in front of a crowd this season.

Assistant boss Forrest admits they are aware all the Terrors – 14 points clear at the top of the league – can do is follow guidelines with their full focus still on football.

“We’re aware of that possibility,” he said.

“I think at the moment we’ve gone through the protocols and procedures from a club perspective.

“We’re following them from the government and health authorities.

“That’s all the we can do at the moment. We’ve prepared the staff and the players for what needs to be done in and around the training ground and the stadium.

“Until we’re told otherwise, we’ve just got to go about our business.

“Our focus is firmly on picking up the three points in our next game which is away at Morton.

“It will be a stage-by-stage approach for us, although I have noticed some games at a higher level having fans taken away.”

The Tangerines could be boosted by the return of midfield man Calum Butcher for the trip to Cappielow as he closes in on a full recovery from a groin injury.

Forrest added: “We managed to get Butch back on the training pitch which was excellent.

“We’ll assess his fitness and see how he reacts ahead of tomorrow.

“Hopefully, we can look to see if he’ll be added to the squad.

“He’s been excellent for us this season, not only on the pitch but off it as well.

“With him being absent of late, it’s given others the chance to come in and get some game time, like Dillon Powers.

“Dillon scored a fantastic goal against Partick Thistle last weekend and he provides that bit of valuable experience.

“So we’ve got Dillon, Ian Harkes and now Butcher back in the mix which gives us options in midfield.”