Dundee’s former Disney Store is on the market for £95,000 after a deal to buy the building collapsed.

The units at 2-6 Murraygate, in the heart of the city centre, became vacant after the popular store closed its doors at the start of July.

Property agent Ryden is marketing the building and came close to selling it but the potential buyers were not “financially committed” to the project.

Despite the setback, the man responsible for selling the building believes it won’t be on the market for long.

John Conroy, from Ryden, said: “The property is still on the market.

“We’re looking to find an alternative operator and hopefully we will be able to find a buyer for it fairly quickly.

“It’s been quite well received.

“It’s a well-located unit in the city centre and I would be surprised if we did not have an operator for it in the near future.”

The Disney Store closed just two months short of its 20th year in the city.

The unit had previously been occupied by GL Wilson department store.

Speculation arose about the future of the prominent shop in February when talks began over its lease.

At that time Ryden launched a bid to seek new tenants for the units.

The closest Disney Stores to Dundee are in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Mr Conroy added: “The negotiations for a previous deal fell through.

“We had agreed terms with a company but for whatever reason they decided to pull out.

“As with a lot of these things there’s a variety of excuses but when it came down to it they weren’t committed financially.

“I don’t see this as a long-term vacant unit. It’s been relatively well received and hopefully it can be taken over and we’ll see the benefit from whoever takes it on.”