Close to one million meals provided to vulnerable people in Dundee during pandemic

Almost a million meals have been provided so far to support some of the most vulnerable people in Dundee during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 941,831 meals, as of June 19, have been delivered thanks to the efforts of the city council, third sector partners and the Scottish Government’s initiatives.

Councillor Lynne Short, the administration’s lead spokesperson on equality and fairness, thanked volunteers and staff members for their continued work in feeding those most in need across the city.

Councillor Short said: “It is fantastic that the city has mobilised so quickly and provided such an impressive amount of meals to some of the most vulnerable people in Dundee.

“A health emergency like the coronavirus pandemic has presented real challenges for maintaining equalities and fairness across the city.

“But the hard work of volunteers and staff across the city has made a massive contribution to provide shielding individuals, children and the vulnerable with access to food and medicine throughout.”

Food schemes have included provision through the Third Sector Food Insecurity Network, lunches for young people through Dundee Bairns and community support centres and the provision of free school meals payments.

Food boxes have also been directly delivered to people who are shielding if they have no access to direct provision.

Councillor Short continued: “The introduction of the Tayside Cares helpline has connected individuals with the sources to provide them with this lifeline support.

“All in, with over 940,000 meals provided to the community already and commitments to continue this over the summer, the city-wide efforts will ensure no one is forgotten about.”

The message of thanks comes after the news that the council has continued its support for the city’s food provision schemes over the summer period.

Further information on the advice and support available during the pandemic can be found on the Dundee City Council website.