Clergyman welcomes sentencing of evil trio who killed Arbroath man Steven Donaldson

A church minister in Kirriemuir has welcomed the sentences given to the evil trio responsible for the “heinous and horrible” killing of Steven Donaldson.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were jailed for life after being convicted of murdering Mr Donaldson, with a minimum of 24 and 23 years respectively, while Tasmin Glass was given 10 years behind bars following her conviction for culpable homicide.

The Rev John Orr has insisted the people of Kirriemuir would not allow the horrifying case to determine the town’s future.

Mr Orr said: “This was a heinous and horrible crime committed by three local people.

“I can understand the great strength of feeling in the town about what has happened.

“We don’t want to be forever defined by this and as a community we need to find a way to move forward.

“I think we will work together to rebuild a better community. This has had an impact on all the families affected, not just the victim but also the three convicted, but we need to show that life does go on.”

Meanwhile, Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell passed on her condolences to the family of Mr Donaldson following the sentencing.

She said: “This terrible event has left Steven’s family and friends bereft.

“I very much hope that while their lives will never be the same again they will find a way to move forward with Steven always in their prayers.

“I’d also like to thank Police Scotand for their professionalism and sensitivity to the community of Kirriemuir and for showing compassion to Steven’s family throughout this awful time.”

The merciless attack and killing of Mr Donaldson sent shockwaves throughout the community in Kirrie.

Following the sentencing, one local resident said: “There has been utter revulsion in Kirrie at what those three did.

“I think there’s a general feeling of relief that they have received sentences that fit the horrific crime they carried out. I hope Steven Donaldson’s family feel justice has been done.”

A former friend of Glass said: “What she did was disgusting. Everybody now knows that she played a part in the killing of Steven Donaldson.

“I feel the sentence for the two boys is appropriate but I am concerned that Glass will get out before she serves her 10 years behind bars.”