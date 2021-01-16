Three to face trial accused of attempted murder after alleged stabbing on Dundee street

Three men accused of attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in the city have been ordered to stand trial.

Ian Sissi Eghan and Dee Shaun Burke, both 25, and 21-year-old Liam Hargreaves are alleged to have left Jahmyles Hynes, 20, needing hospital treatment after attacking him on Cleghorn Street on January 4.

It is alleged the men drove off in a stolen car after carrying out the attack.

The trio appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court for a second time and continued to make no plea in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Burke, of Tait’s Lane, and London residents Eghan and Hargreaves attacked Mr Hynes in the early hours of the morning.

It is alleged they struck him on the body with a knife, which caused him to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangered his life.

Court papers accuse them of attempting to murder Mr Hynes.

The three men are then alleged to have taken and driven a Ford Focus without the consent of its owner.

A further charge alleges that they were in possession of a knife.

Eghan and Hargreaves face separate allegations of providing false details to PCs David Winton and Gary Irvine on Baffin Street on January 4 in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

All three men appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition where they were fully committed for trial by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

They were remanded in custody meantime.

