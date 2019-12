A 30-year-old man has been cleared of trying to run down another man before colliding with a car occupied by two children.

Brian Borland denied driving a car at Aaron Bell on Kingsway East on July 10, causing him to jump to avoid being hit.

It was alleged that Borland, a prisoner at HMP Perth, then struck a car which was occupied by two children, causing damage to both vehicles.

A jury returned a not proven verdict on the charges.