Cleaning firm to shut: Business in city centre dries up for Grossi’s after 20 years

A city centre dry cleaners is to close after more than 20 years serving Dundonians.

Grossi’s in Dundee’s Exchange Street will shut in late January with the loss of two jobs.

The news emerged after the owners put a poster up in their window confirming the shop would shut.

Owner Paul Grossi said: “It is sad because we have been in Exchange Street for 22 years, but the lease was up and it has been getting quieter at that end of town.

“I don’t know why it has been quieter, but I did notice that it started last year with the amount of road works about with the building of the V&A. There’s been a lot of road diversions too, but that’s just my personal opinion.

“Although everyone has noticed that trade has gone down in the last five years at that end of Dundee.

“I have heard that others are finding it a difficult time right now and there have been other closures around that area of town too.

“I know it’s hard in business for everyone right now and it was just that our lease has come around so it just seemed the opportune moment to close and concentrate on our wedding dresses business which is really popular right now.

“And we still have our other two dry cleaning shops in Lochee and Broughty Ferry.

“There are two job losses which is very unfortunate and they have been there for a lot of years.”

Mr Grossi, 55, added: “I wanted to thank my customers who have been great and a lot go between the different shops so they are a loyal bunch.

“So hopefully they will transfer their business to Lochee and the Ferry.

“It is an unfortunate time, but are going to concentrate on the wedding dresses which is growing. They are made by hand and are very personal.

“We have been promoting that side of things more and, as they say in business circles, we are concentrating on our core trade from now on.”