Cleaner Dundee air in lockdown prompts calls for permanent change

Air pollution in Dundee has decreased dramatically during lockdown, as more people swap four wheels for two.

And while the difference in air quality has been welcomed by local environmentalists and cycling groups alike, it has fuelled growing calls for permanent change.

Andy Llanwarne, co-ordinator of Friends of the Earth Tayside said: “A report for the Scottish Government indicates that mean levels of nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide have reduced on Dundee Lochee Road by 55%, and 68% respectively since before the lockdown

“People living in Dundee will no doubt be appreciating the improved air quality if they are still going out to work, shopping for essentials, or taking daily exercise. It smells and tastes better, and certainly it will be having less impact on our health in the short term.”

According to recent statistics released by Cycling Scotland, a counter on Arbroath Road recorded a huge 94% increase in people using bikes.

As a result, Friends of the Earth and Dundee Cycling Forum have called on Dundee City Council to create more cycle paths and widen pavements to encourage people to stay on their bikes once lockdown ends.

Russell Pepper, forum member, said: “The council have asked us for the proposals and if they are serious about implementing them then they will put in protected cycle lanes and enforce them, otherwise there is no point.”

He added: “All the compromises we’ve grown used to over the years – shared-use paths, pinch points, narrow cycle lanes, pedestrian barriers and constricted pavements – are now more than just a traffic hazard, they’re an infection hazard too.

“That is why we are backing the Pedal on Parliament call on the Scottish Government to urgently set up a #SpaceForDistancing scheme.”

Councillor Kevin Cordell, community safety and public protection convener, said he was fully supportive of the campaign, warning long-term air pollution contributed to “an early death for dozens of people in Dundee alone”.

He and councillor Mark Flynn have written to Scottish Transport Minister Michael Matheson and Joe FitzPatrick, Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, to ensure Dundee City Council is included in funding and resource discussions for such projects.

Councillor Cordell said: “This is something we should be looking to build on in a more active, post-lockdown future, where there will be a new “normal” and if we can create the necessary behavioural changes now, that are needed to allow the transition to a more active nation in the future, then we all benefit.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed lockdown had led to obvious reductions in nitrogen dioxide levels.

“Contributing factors to the lower levels include reduced amounts of road traffic and bus movement and as such we are working with partners to gather and compile data for comparison against pre-lockdown levels,” he said.