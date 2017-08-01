The Charlatans have today been announced as a headline act for Carnival Fifty Six in Dundee this month.

The iconic British band, back with new album Different Days, have been drafted in after Clean Bandit pulled out.

Clean Bandit were one of the big acts planned for the second day of the event at Camperdown Park.

But they will no longer perform on the Mardi Gras Main Stage on Sunday August 13.

A statement on Carnival Fifty Six’s Facebook site said: “Unfortunately, Clean Bandit have had to pull out of C56 – but fear not, we have one of Britain’s most iconic indie rock bands joining us – The Charlatans.

“Having earned a reputation as one of the greatest festival bands of all time, we cannot wait to have them join us on the main stage and light up Camperdown Park.”

The Charlatans will join Rudimental as Mardi Gras Main Stage headliners on the second day of the event.

Their appearance comes 27 years since they first bagged a number one album with Some Friendly.

The new album’s contributors include The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, Paul Weller, guest drummers (ex-Verve man Pete Salisbury and New Order’s Stephen Morris) plus spoken word by Ian Rankin.

Carnival Fifty Six boasts 100 artists across six stages on the weekend of August 12 and 13.

The line-up includes Mark Ronson, Basement Jaxx, The Fratellis, The Cuban Brothers, Sasha, The Kyle Falconer Band, Hot Chip, Honeyblood and Prides.

There will also be acts from electronic genre and an indie and guitar-based offering, plus comedy, food and drink, and a VIP Secret Garden experience.

Festival director Craig Blyth said: “The Charlatans are one of the greatest festival bands of all time and we couldn’t be happier to be announcing them as a Sunday headliner for this year.

“Get ready to be blown away at what is guaranteed to be a legendary ‘were you there?’ Carnival Fifty Six moment.

“The band’s iconic back catalogue speaks for itself and this unmissable show at Camperdown will be the first opportunity to hear the new album, hailed as their greatest work in 20 years.

“For anyone who hasn’t yet secured their ticket, there are only two weeks to go so don’t miss out.”