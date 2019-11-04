Clean air campaigners lash out at level of pollution on Lochee Road

Clean air campaigners have lashed out at the level of pollution on Lochee Road.

Friends of the Earth criticised Dundee City Council’s low emission zone (LEZ) plan and claimed the road is still suffering from illegal levels of air pollution.

Campaigners also insist Lochee Road has been ignored by the local authority’s pollution plans – despite being on course to break pollution safety standards again this year – and say is it one of the most polluted streets in the country.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s air pollution campaigner Gavin Thomson said: “The exclusion of Lochee Road from the council’s draft pollution plan is absurd.

© DC Thomson

“Dundee council’s own reports show it has been concerned about high pollution levels on Lochee Road for more than 10 years.

“It beggars belief that it isn’t acting to protect the health of people who live near or regularly use Lochee Road.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“They must revise their plans, and make sure one of the worst pollution hotspots in the country is tackled urgently.

“The council’s own reports show people have been choked by the pollution from traffic on Lochee Road for years, but now it is passing up a golden opportunity to reduce that harm.

“People need to raise their voice and tell the council to reconsider.”

A council spokesman said: “The council is currently running an extensive public consultation exercise on the boundaries and vehicle types to be excluded from the city’s proposed low emission zone.

“As part of that exercise respondents are asked: ‘If you do not favour any of the options, how do you think Dundee’s LEZ should be configured? For example you may wish to see non-compliant vehicles excluded from Lochee Road’.

“Modelling predictions for the options in the consultation will deliver significant reductions in nitrogen dioxide on Lochee Road.”