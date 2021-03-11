Claws are out as councillors approve nail salon in Montrose despite 78 objections

Permission to open a nail salon in a listed building on Montrose High Street has been approved, despite strong opposition.

Normally beauty providers are not allowed to open on the High Street, as part of an Angus Council policy to keep a strong retail presence, but due to a high number of empty units, councillors argued it was better to see a working business in the street.

The council’s development standards committee members found themselves caught up in red tape during Tuesday’s debate over whether to change the classification of 148 High Street, to allow the salon to open.

The change will allow applicant Dinh Ha Truong to open a nail salon in the shop.

As more than 10% of the street’s units are currently empty, officers recommended the plans for approval, despite almost 80 objections, including those from salon owners who had previously been refused.

Planning officer Ed Taylor told the committee it would be “beneficial” to see the vacant building “be brought back into purposeful use”.

Mr Taylor added that many of the 78 letters of objections were immaterial as they related to “commercial competition”.

The vacant shop policy was described as “something of a lottery” by councillor David Cheape after hearing from local nail beautician Lisa Stone, one of the objectors who spoke at the meeting.

Ms Stone, owner of Montrose Nail and Beauty Academy, aired her frustraions at previously being refused permission to open a salon on High Street, because at that time the number of vacant shops was fewer than 10%.

Ms Stone said: “It was my understanding that class two category business were not permitted on the High Street as it is to remain predominately retail.

“I opened my first nail bar in 2007 in Bridge Street and when we outgrew our premises I had discussions with Angus Council and was informed of these restrictions.

“As these were not permitted at the time we took alternative commercial premises elsewhere in the town.

“I appreciate there are a number of empty shops at present, but surely we should also be looking at whether the applicant’s proposal not only fits the change of use, but the impact that would have on existing businesses and the local community as a whole.”

Other objection letters said the salon would have a detrimental impact on other businesses in the area.

Councillor Bill Duff tabled an amendment to refuse permission as the 10% threshold had only just been met, but that was defeated by convener David Lumgair’s motion to approve by seven votes to five.