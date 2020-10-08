Claudio Caniggia’s extraordinary spell at Dundee relived in new feature-length documentary from The Courier released today

Claudio Caniggia’s extraordinary spell at Dundee is relived in a new feature-length documentary from The Courier, released today.

The Argentina hero’s Dark Blues move in October 2000 stunned the football world – and lifted the entire city.

Caniggia: 20 Years On – available at www.thecourier.co.uk/caniggia – includes contributions from former team-mates Lee Wilkie and Barry Smith and is available to subscribers.

Dave Mackay, now assistant manager at Dundee, and Stevie Milne open up on what it was like to play alongside the superstar who shone at the Italia 90 World Cup alongside pal Diego Maradona.

Former Dee owner Peter Marr delivers a revealing view of the Caniggia deal from the boardroom perspective while we also speak to the fans and journalists who followed the team’s every move as the mercurial forward lit up the Scottish game.

It’s 50 minutes of memories, laughs and the lowdown on the Dark Blues’ greatest ever signing.

