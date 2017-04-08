A Dundee woman who spoke out after depression almost led her to jump from the Tay Road Bridge has thanked the public following an outpouring of support.

Claudia Mensa, from Lochee, climbed on to the bridge in the early hours of Monday morning, but later had second thoughts.

After a full-scale search was launched, the 19-year-old was traced several hours later.

She subsequently told the Tele how a battle with depression had led to her contemplating ending her life.

Speaking a few days after the incident, she said: “The support I have had since sharing my story has been amazing.

“I have had loads of messages, with people giving me their numbers to phone them day or night to speak about anything if I’m feeling low.

“I didn’t expect to get the reaction that I did.

“There have been so many people who have shared their stories with me and it’s been just amazing to hear them all.”

One message that Claudia said “really touched” her read: “I just read that article about you and I honestly just want to say you are an inspiration. It feels so much better knowing people that you know go through things like this — you could never tell they feel that way.

“Honestly, so, so brave of you to come forward like that. I never could. You’re amazing.

“Honestly made me feel better knowing someone in this city has stepped up the way you have!

“Stay strong, because we need people like you in this city.”

Claudia said that she is now attending therapy sessions and consulting with doctors and hopes to win her battle with the illness — and she said that her one-year-old son Joseph was the reason she found the strength to leave the bridge without harming herself.

She’s now calling on more help to be offered to those suffering from depression and said: “I want to be the best mum I can be and I can’t be when I’m like this.

“I just wanted to give up, but I couldn’t because I have the most beautiful boy I need to look after and think about.

“I think that there should be more help for people who are battling depression.”